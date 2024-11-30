Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ICU Medical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $153,682.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,400.07. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,876,478. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $163.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

