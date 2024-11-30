Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.