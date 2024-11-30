Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.46 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

