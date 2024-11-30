Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,824 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,213 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,836,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $17.89 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

