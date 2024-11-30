Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,824 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,213 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,836,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Price Performance
NYSE:DESP opened at $17.89 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Despegar.com Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
