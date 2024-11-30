Algert Global LLC Invests $851,000 in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,687. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.25 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $454.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

