Algert Global LLC Sells 29,276 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 152,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

