Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,896 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 318,327 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.