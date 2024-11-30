Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $60.06 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Trex worth $60,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 576.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 142.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Trex by 150.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TREX opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

