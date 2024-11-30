LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.