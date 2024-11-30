Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFH. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,232,269.74. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 59,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $1,857,110.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,170,719.10. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,077. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

