Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $45.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,637,634.45. The trade was a 0.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Stories

