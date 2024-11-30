Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 501.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,485 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $276,923.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.