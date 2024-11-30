Algert Global LLC Takes $929,000 Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 382.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 176,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $118.36.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.