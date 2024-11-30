Algert Global LLC Buys 570 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Tiptree worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 58.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 166.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tiptree by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tiptree by 4.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $844.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

