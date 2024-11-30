Head-To-Head Comparison: Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Live Current Media and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 5 0 3.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus price target of $156.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.00 -$15.73 million N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.19 billion 5.06 $1.85 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Live Current Media and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Live Current Media on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

