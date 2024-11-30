iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

IYY opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

