Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,663,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SEPW stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

