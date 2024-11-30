Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $90.42 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

