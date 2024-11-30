Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

