Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

