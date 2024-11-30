Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $17,853,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

TXRH opened at $205.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.88 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.