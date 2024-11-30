Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.