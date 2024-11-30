Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,811.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,879,000 after buying an additional 866,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 319,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 192,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

