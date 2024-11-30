12,250 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

