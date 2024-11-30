FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 27.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 185.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 47,197 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 21.6% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FMAR stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

