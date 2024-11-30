Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $566.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.18 and its 200 day moving average is $550.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.22 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

