Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 440.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

