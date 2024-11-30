NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.79. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,540,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,897,092.64. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 257,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,916 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 80,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 46.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

