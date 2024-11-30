Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 238,994 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

