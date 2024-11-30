OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $3.89 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.48.
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
