OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 83.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $3.89 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.48.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

