Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$7.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$73,430.50. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 18,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$124,440.00. Insiders sold 43,270 shares of company stock worth $299,207 over the last 90 days. 15.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

