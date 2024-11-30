Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $142,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 202.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

