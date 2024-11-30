Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $505,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Todd King sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,688.49. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,152. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

