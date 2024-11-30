Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,143,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

