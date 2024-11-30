120,724 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $8.00 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $338,199.16. The trade was a 76.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $116,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,211.82. The trade was a 15.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613,896 shares of company stock worth $4,957,139. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

