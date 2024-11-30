Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 369,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

