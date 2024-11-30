Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 12.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,751 shares of company stock worth $1,946,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

