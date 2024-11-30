Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.48. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

