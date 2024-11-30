Head-To-Head Analysis: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) versus Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Norwegian Cruise Line 5.87% 99.31% 3.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking and Norwegian Cruise Line”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.71 billion 4.25 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $8.55 billion 1.38 $166.18 million $1.09 24.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Viking.

69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 2 10 0 2.83 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 8 6 1 2.44

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.73%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Viking.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Viking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

