Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,178 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 446.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14,856.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.96%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

