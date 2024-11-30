Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 749.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This represents a 51.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Blom purchased 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,710.11. This trade represents a 33.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

