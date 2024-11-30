Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 27,897 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.