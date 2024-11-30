Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 26,197 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

