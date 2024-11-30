Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 45.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $173.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

