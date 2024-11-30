Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEES. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.2 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 715.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 54,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.