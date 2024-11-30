Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $176.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.68 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

