Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.