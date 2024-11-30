Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.