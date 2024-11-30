International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $655.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

