Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after buying an additional 97,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 165,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other news, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $507,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,935.32. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $1,617,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

